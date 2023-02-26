BRS condemns Sisodia’s arrest, terms it vendetta politics

BRS condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and termed it as undemocratic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and termed it as undemocratic. The party felt the BJP was resorting to such vicious acts upon sensing that its end had come.

In a statement, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Sisodia’s arrest was part of the BJP’s larger conspiracy to misuse Central agencies and weaken Opposition parties by targeting their leaders in States where it failed to come to power. He said with the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the BJP’s dirty politics had hit a new low.

“The BJP got Sisodia arrested as it could not digest the humiliation caused due to the defeat in the Supreme Court over the election of the Mayor of Delhi. Unable to face strong Opposition parties which are questioning its inefficient policies and corruption, the BJP is resorting to these cowardly politics,” he said.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao also termed Manish Sisodia’s arrest as part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP against Opposition parties.

He said the BJP was unable to face Opposition parties politically and hence, was using the Central agencies to implicate senior Opposition leaders. He accused the BJP of ruining the entire democratic and political system in the country.