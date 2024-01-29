Arrest of Nagaraju a political conspiracy: MLC Madhusudan

Speaking to the media MLC Madhusudan complained that the ruling Congress was trying to create panic among BRS party workers by arresting its leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:21 PM

BRS leader MLC T Madhusudan speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: BRS party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan alleged that the arrest of BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju was part of a political conspiracy.

He along with DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna paid a visit to Nagaraj, who was a remand prisoner in the district jail, here on Monday. Speaking to the media he complained that the ruling Congress was trying to create panic among BRS party workers by arresting its leaders.

Madhusudan warned that power was not permanent. Police, arrests and jails were not new to the BRS party, which was deeply connected with the Telangana Statehood movement. The three Congress ministers in the district were misusing the police to make BRS leaders to surrender to them by booking illegal cases.

He made it clear that the BRS party would effectively counter such tactics. The BRS leadership would stand by its activists and leaders. He said the party would extend all support to Nagaraju and his family.

A bail petition was already moved to bring Nagaraju out of the jail. The public and BRS cadres would teach a fitting lesson to Congress leaders. The party cadres would not fear anyone and would fight against the Congress atrocities, Madhusudan added.