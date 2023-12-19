Arshad to lead Hyderabad junior team in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jr National Cricket League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:03 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Mohammed Arshad has been named captain of the SSGF Hyderabad Junior team for the upcoming 3rd edition of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jr National Cricket League organised by School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) to be held in Hyderabad starting December 28.

Phalguna Sharma will serve as the skipper’s deputy. The team is under the guidance of coach Sandeep Mishra.

Squad: Mohammed Arshad (C), Phalguna Sharma (VC), Sanjay Park (WK), Sai Sahaj (WK), S Dheeraj, C Nihaal, Steven Reddy, Ranjit Kumar, V Ajay, B Arjun, Sravan G, Mayank, Joel Xavier, Manoj Kumar, Sandeep Mishra (Coach).