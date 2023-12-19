Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
Cricket fans in India are taking to 'X' to express their opinions on the Hyderabad-born batsman.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:04 PM, Tue - 19 December 23
Social media abuzz as Tilak Varma’s poor form persists

Hyderabad: Tilak Varma gained fame after his standout performance in the 2023 IPL, catching the attention of Indian selectors and earning a spot in Indian team.

However, in recent times, he struggled to score runs in both ODIs and T20Is, as evidenced by his recent stats: 12, 7*, 31*, 29, 0, 1*, and 10 runs in his last seven matches across both formats.

In the second ODI against South Africa, he managed only 10 runs off 30 balls. As a result of his difficulty in scoring runs, the hashtag ‘Tilak Varma’ started trending on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

Cricket fans in India are using ‘X’ to express their opinions on the Hyderabad-born batsman.

Here’s how they reacted:

 

 

