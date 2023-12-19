Social media abuzz as Tilak Varma’s poor form persists

Cricket fans in India are taking to 'X' to express their opinions on the Hyderabad-born batsman.

Hyderabad: Tilak Varma gained fame after his standout performance in the 2023 IPL, catching the attention of Indian selectors and earning a spot in Indian team.

However, in recent times, he struggled to score runs in both ODIs and T20Is, as evidenced by his recent stats: 12, 7*, 31*, 29, 0, 1*, and 10 runs in his last seven matches across both formats.

In the second ODI against South Africa, he managed only 10 runs off 30 balls. As a result of his difficulty in scoring runs, the hashtag ‘Tilak Varma’ started trending on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter.

Koi baat nahi babysitter tilak Varma se to jyada hi run banaye he Sanju ne 🫡 — Kattar_Fan_RajasthanRoyals (@HrithikRoars) December 19, 2023

@BCCI Unable to understand why so many chances are giving to Tilak Varma who is continuously failed?? It is a general Observation only. — SRIRAM D (@SRIRAMD54290737) December 19, 2023

Tilak Varma Should rise up ⬆️ Chances don’t COME easily , especially TOP ORDER , man #SAvsIND — Naidu – Bhushan (@Bhushansz) December 19, 2023

Tilak Varma 🤔another sanju Samson in making? — kiran raj sekhar (@republicrights) December 19, 2023

Still unable to digest how Tilak Varma made into Indian ODI squad when there were many deserving players. Indian team selection is a scam tbh. #SAvsIND — Krishnajith KJ (@KrishnajithKJ) December 19, 2023