Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian territory, not China’s | US Supports India | India News

India has consistently rejected China's claims, stating that Arunachal Pradesh will continue to benefit from India's development programs and infrastructure projects.

By IANS Updated On - 22 March 2024, 09:19 AM

The US has reaffirmed its recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposed China's territorial claims.