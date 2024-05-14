| Arvind Kejriwal Has Taken Cognizance Directs For Strict Action Sanjay Singh After Swati Maliwal Assaulted At Delhi Cm Residence

“Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance, directs for strict action”: Sanjay Singh after Swati Maliwal assaulted at Delhi CM residence

"The complaint is registered only when the complainant registers his complaint in writing in the police station, in this case also by Swati Maliwal. Unless a written complaint is lodged, Delhi Police can neither register any complaint nor any FIR."

14 May 2024

New Delhi: Condemning the alleged assault on the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has directed for strict action in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Singh said, “Yesterday, an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Vibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal’s PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to Delhi Police.

This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident. We are with Swati Maliwal.”

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted Delhi Police to register her complaint.

The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

According to Delhi Police sources, a PCR call means asking for police help in an emergency and not filing any complaint.

Earlier today, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the BJP over the issue of the alleged assault of Aam Admi Party MP Swati Maliwal and the demands for the appointment of a ‘Dalit’ Mayor.

Holding placards, the councillors of the BJP also raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hours after the House was adjourned, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi told ANI, “All the councillors of the BJP created a ruckus inside the house…BJP councillors didn’t allow any discussion on issues of MCD…For the past 1-1.5 years, BJP has not allowed the formation of a standing committee, special committee, ward committee…” Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

“At around 9.34 am, we received a PCR call wherein the caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM residence. Accordingly, local police responded to the call and SHO and the local police reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to the police station, Civil Lines. She left the police station without giving any complaints.

In this matter till now, no complaints have been received,” DCP Manoj Kumar Meena said.

This comes nearly just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the National Capital and following the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail.

The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The Aam Admi Party and Congress are jointly fighting the elections. As per the arrangement, AAP will be contesting 4 seats and Congress on 3.