Swati Maliwal case: Kejriwal’s PS misbehaved with her at CM house, AAP mulls strict action

AAP Suprmo Kejriwal will take strict action against his personal secretary for his alleged misbehaviour with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal, says Sanjay Singh

By K Srinivas Reddy Published Date - 14 May 2024, 05:08 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal at his residence

New Delhi: AAP is mulling strict action against Bibhav Kumar, personal secreary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged “misbehaviour” with AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM’s residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a “condemnable incident”.

“Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” he added.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted’ her at the chief minister’s official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.