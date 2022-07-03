As Modi speaks in Hyderabad, #JumlaKingModi trends on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:55 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at the public meeting in Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here, Twitter had an amusing hashtag trending nationally. #JumlaKingModi was the one to trend on Sunday, while #ModiMustAnswer and #ByeByeModi were trending on Friday and Saturday.

Telangana, which saw a Money Heist themed protest against Modi on Saturday, with youngsters wearing red overalls and Salvador Dali masks made popular by the Netflix series holding placards saying ‘We only rob bank. You rob the whole nation.’ (sic), saw the Telangana Rashtra Samithi continuing its attack on Sunday too, with the party’s social media experts and followers taking to the microblogging site to point out the false promises doled out by Modi over the years.

TRS Social Media convenor Krishank Manne tweeted a video, showing several people leaving Modi’s meeting venue even as he was speaking, and said that this showed that Telangana was not interested in ‘jumlas’.

People leaving the Venue when BJP’s Star Campaigner Modi ji is speaking shows that Telangana is not interested in Jumlas .#JumlaKingModi @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Qb6xGGjV8Z — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 3, 2022

There were several more from Krishank with the same hashtag of #JumlaKingModi, pointing out that Telangana was questioning each of the lies he said, also tweeting a video which apparently showed BJP transporting people from Karnataka, which he said was to fill the chairs at the venue.

Former Minister Jogu Ramana, State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta, Narayanpet MLA S Rajender Reddy, Telangana State Technology Services chairman Jagan Patimeedi, State Renewable Energy Development Corporation chairman Y Satish Reddy, Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumantha Rao and others also joined in tweeting different questions and videos with the same hashtag.

In 2014, before becoming the PM, Modi promised to bring back black money and deposit ₹ 15 lakh to every citizen’s bank account.

Modiji, when will the money be deposited? Or is it simply ‘Jumla’ as said by your colleague, Amit Shah?#JumlaKingModi — Mynampally Hanumantha Rao (@MynampallyTRS) July 3, 2022