Asaf Jahi family declares Azmat Ali Khan as successor of eight titular Nizam

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: The Asaf Jahi family had declared Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah as the successor of eight titular Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur. He is the eldest son of Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who passed away in Istanbul Turkey on Saturday last.

The official anointment was done at the Chowmahalla Palace on Friday evening at a small program organized at the palace and attended by the close family members, friends, relatives, trustees, well-wishers and staff members to recognize and formalise the accession.

“In terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah, during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Azmat Ali Khan as his successor in title and accede his father as the ninth head of Asaf Jahi dynasty for all symbols, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes a simple ceremony with prayers was held in presence the eight Nizam of Hyderabad’s family members, trustees, close friends, well-wishers and staff members,” a statement issued by the office of Walashan Azmet Jah Bahadur stated adding it was done in accordance to the customs and tradition of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in existence for 299 years.