Titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Barket Ali Khan passes away

On arrival to Hyderabad the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals, the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, it further stated.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:18 PM, Sun - 15 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad and grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan passed away in Istanbul on Saturday night.

A statement issued by the family read, “we are deeply saddened to inform that Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, H.E.H The Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad passed away peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey late last night at 10:30pm (IST). As per his desire of being laid to rest in his home land, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday, 17th January 2023.”

On arrival to Hyderabad the body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace and after completing the required rituals, the burial will take place at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, it further stated.

The schedule and other details will be released in due course, it added.