ASCI Hyderabad signs MoU with Kakatiya University

The students of KU will do summer internships with faculty at ASCI and remote internships and support for Technology Administrative Research Areas, a press release said

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:30 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, and Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the academic and research activities.

The categories for collaboration include joint research in Cyber Security, Cyber Physical Systems, and Robotic & Automation, academic interactions and support lead to higher qualifications, joint research project proposals to be submitted to various funding agencies, joint publications in various Scopus/SC Indexed Journals and joint societal/social sciences impact projects. The students of KU will do summer internships with faculty at ASCI and remote internships and support for Technology Administrative Research Areas, a press release said.

To begin with, both the organisations decided to work on Cyber Security and Tribal Welfare (Study on improving livelihood opportunities for Joginis and women affected by trafficking.)

The MoU has been signed by Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (I/c), ASCI and Dr T Srinivasa Rao, Registrar, KU and also present on the occasion were Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh, Vice-Chancellor, Kakatiya University, Dr Valli Manickam, Dean, ASCI, Dr OP Singh, Registrar(i/c) ASCI, Prof Sreenivasulu Tadisetty, KU, Dr Rajeev, Asst Professor, ASCI along with other authorities and officials.