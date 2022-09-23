Hyderabad: ASCI commemorates birth centenary of Prof Venugopal Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:40 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) hosted an oration commemorating the birth centenary of late Prof (Dr) Vengugoal Rao

Hyderabad: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) hosted an oration commemorating the birth centenary of late Prof (Dr) Venugopal Rao, former Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), New Delhi, at its Bella Vista Campus here on Friday.

Kamal Kumar, Hon. Advisor ASCI and former Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNAPA), Hyderabad, delivered the oration on “National Security Paradigms and Policing.” Dr NirmalyaBagchi, DG (i/c), ASCI, welcomed and introduced the guest to the audience.

Also Read ASCI signs MoU with NALSAR for academic collaboration

Kamal Kumar discussed the role of policing in relation to national security and said that national security is a nation-ability to defend itself against any potential threat from any source. “However, until the twentieth century, there was a widespread misconception that national security was only concerned with protecting the country’s borders. By implication, it meant putting the entire burden of national security on the shoulders of the armed forces,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of police forces in combating internal threats such as terrorism, militancy and insurgencies, left-wing extremism, right-wing movements, organised crime, border policing, coastline policing, critical infrastructure security, VIP security, cyber security, and so on.

Prof S Mohan Das, Chairman, Prof S Venugopal Rao Memorial Charitable Trust, and others also participated.