ASCI Hyderabad signs MoU with RCPA

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:51 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: With an objective to develop managerial skills amongst professionals from banking, finance and different corporate world, Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, and Risk and Compliance Professionals Association (RCPA), B-602, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (I/c) on behalf of ASCI, and G Gopalakrishna, Director on behalf of Risk & Compliance Professionals Association, signed the MoU, a press release said.

The areas of collaboration include joint certifications, training programs, workshops, seminars and conferences on various topics in the areas of banking, finance and management (both residential / non-residential programs through online as well as offline mode), jointly conduct academic publishing (research activities) in the areas of banking, finance and management, share faculty resources for imparting training at respective institutes and to offer/organize any other programme/activity/event mutually agreeable to both the parties.

This MoU would be for a period of three years and may be renewed for a further period of three years or a mutually agreed period, the release said.

Kalyan Roy, Registrar-ASCI, Dr Madhusoodanan, Dr Sai Kiran, Ramshirish, Editor & PRO and Pradeep Godbole, Director-RCPA were present during the event.