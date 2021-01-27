ASCI to hold online lecture on vaccines

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, is organising an online ASCI public lecture on ‘Vaccine Development in India’ on Thursday. Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan will deliver the lecture.

K Padmanabhaiah, chairman, ASCI Court of Governors, and Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, ASCI director general (in-charge), will also take part in the event. The lecture will be followed by question and answer session. The programme can be viewed through the link: https://youtu.be/JCMtWTwDK9c.