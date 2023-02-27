Ashneer Grover, wife set to launch fantasy sports app CrickPe: Report

According to leading startup covering portal Entrackr, citing sources, CrickPe is expected to be launched in the "next few weeks'

By IANS Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

New Delhi: Former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover are apparently ready with their new startup, this time in the sphere of fantasy sports with a new app called CrickPe, the media reported on Monday.

According to leading startup covering portal Entrackr, citing sources, CrickPe is expected to be launched in the “next few weeks”.

“The app is in closed beta mode and will soon open to the public,” the report said, citing people close to the matter.

The CrickPe website appears to be a fantasy sports website for cricket fans and has an image of Ashneer. Although the veracity of the website could not be independently ascertained at the moment.

Grover or his wife were yet to comment or tweet about their new venture under their newly-formed venture called Third Unicorn.

The Third Unicorn has been building a “market shaking” business which is “bootstrapped” and “without limelight”, according to a recent LinkedIn post by Ashneer.

Ashneer and Madhuri Jain are currently fighting a court case where BharatPe has accused them of swindling Rs 88.6 crore while being at the helm at the company.

According to data accessed through Tofler, the Grovers last year registered a new company to begin their new journey.

The firm had a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.

Celebrating his 40th birthday, Grover tweeted last year that it is time to build another unicorn.

“Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn,” he had posted.

Grover also said he was planning to start his own venture without seeking funds from the investors.