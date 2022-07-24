| Ashoka And Knight Templar Please In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Ashoka and Knight Templar please in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ashoka and Knight Templar pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND:

800m:

NRI Touch (Rohit Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Ashoka (Deepak Singh) & Beauty On Parade (AA Vikrant) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well. Knight Templar (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pleased. Silver Arrow (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Take Me As I Am (Md Ismail) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. Makhtoob (Trainer) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, not extended. Saint Emilion (Gourav Singh) & Stay Smart (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair improving.