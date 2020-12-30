Ashwa Bravo impresses in Malakpet morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:23 pm 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Bravo caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Blissful (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/47.5, moved easy. Amazing Script (RB) 1-3, 600/46.5, handy. Vijays Simha (Santosh Raj) 1-3, 600/47, moved very easy. Stud Poker (Gopal Singh) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Africanus (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Siyavash (Gaddam) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. NRI Style (RB) 1-0.5, 600/46, moved well. Horse O’ War (Trainer) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Inside Story (RB) & Space Walk (BR Kumar) 1-0, 600/47, pair handy. Top Diamond (Koushik) 1-1, 600/45.5, moved well. Paso Robles (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. NRI Heights (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Xfinity (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well.

1000m:

Days Of Reckoning (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, note. Falcon Edge (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Red Snaper (G Naresh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Linewiler (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. NRI Vision (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Best Buddy (Nakhat Singh) & Classy Dame (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Burano (Gaurav Singh) & Fatuma (Gaddam) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair shaped well. Moonlight Ruby (Kiran Naidu) & Guiding Force (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well. Buttonwood (Akshay Kumar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved easy. Royal Green (Ajit Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Hopscoth (RB) & Siri (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former to note. Attica (Rohit Kumar) & Show Me Your Walk (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair not extended. Watch My Strides (Koushik) & Eagle Bluff (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well.

1400m:

Ashwa Bravo (Gaurav Singh) & Ashwa Yashobali (Gaddam) 1-44, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/45, former showed out and impressed. Kapell Bruke (AA Vikrant) & India Gate (Deepak Singh) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

800m:

That’s My Class (Md Ismail) 55, 600/42, handy. Alta Vita (Afroz Khan) 56, 600/43, moved easy. 2y-(Hymn/Sublimely Single) (RB), 2y-(Sedgefield/Lopamudra) (Ajit Singh) & Equitas (RB) 56, 600/42, trio handy. Dream Station (K Mukesh) & Royal Girl (RB) 58, 600/42, pair handy. Hashtag (RB), Angel Wings (RB) & Supreme News (Ajit Singh) 55, 600/41, trio handy. Hot Seat (K Mukesh) & Different (RB) 56, 600/43, former moved well.

1000m:

Lacrosse (G Naresh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pleased. Promiseofhappiness (Afroz Khan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, handy. Golden Hope (Md Ismail) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, moved well. That’s My Magic (Md Ismail) 1-10, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) & Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well. Jean Lafette (Gopal Singh) & Kimberley (SS Tanwar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, pair handy. That’s My Speed (K Mukesh) & Shivalik Bright (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 1L in front. Whiskery (Md Ismail) & Silver Set (RB) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair finished level. 2y-(Lord Admiral/Rising Rainbow) (Akshay Kumar) & Agilis (Md Ismail) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, former shaped well.

1200m:

Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42, looks well. Green Turf (K Mukesh) & Top Saga (RB) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former moved well. Mehrnoosh (Gaurav Singh) & Rivadavia (Gaddam) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former to note. Misty River (RB) & Sacred Lamp (Ajit Singh) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41, pair finished level. Appenzelle (Deepak Singh) & Royal Romance (AA Vikrant) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40, a fit pair. Tetra Rama (SS Tanwar) & Beyond Limits (Santosh Raj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair moved well.

1400m:

Win Vision (SS Tanwar) 1-40, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand. Tiger Of The Sea (Surya Prakash) & Barbosella (P Ajeeth K) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair worked well. Southern Legacy (Kuldeep Singh) & Palace On Wheels (Gopal Singh) 1-40, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair moved neck and neck. Best In Show (Gopal Singh) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40, good.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .