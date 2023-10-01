Ashwin ‘alike’ bowler Mahesh Pithania denies Australia’s request to join them in nets

India have brought in veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in place of injured all-rounder Axar Patel after his phenomenal performance against Australia in the recent ODI series.

By ANI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

New Delhi: After India included stalwart spinner R Ashwin in the squad of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Australian team management called Gujarat local bowler Mahesh Pithania to their practice session who has a similar bowling style as of Ashwin.

However, the bowler has denied the request as he has others committing.

Earlier, the Australian team had taken the help of Pithania in the nets during their visit to India early this year for the test series. This time also Aussies wanted to prepare themselves against Ashwin in the practice session by playing Pithania in Chennai where India and Australia will start their world campaign.

Pithania told ANI that this time declined the offer as he will be playing in domestic cricket.

“I got the call from Pritesh Joshi a sidearm specialist, he is with the Australian squad this time and helping them on nets, by the time R Ashwin Joined the squad he called me and said to pack my bags and joined the Australia team at Chennai as they wants you in nets but I declined the offer this time as home season of cricket coming ahead and I have to play and this time I am busy in practice and other training so I said no to them this time”, Pithania added.

Ashwin impressed in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, where he took three wickets in the second ODI at Indore.