Ashwin Cricket Academy U-16 team clinch RVM Cup

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:37 am

Hyderabad: It was a tournament that was conducted as a tribute to late Ashok Singh, who passed away recently, and Ashwin Cricket Academy emerged champions of the under-16 one-day tournament defeating MSK International Cricket Academy by 92 runs to clinch the RVM Cup. The tournament was conducted by RVV Sports & Events group at Kalyan Cricket Ground. “Ashok Singh was a popular coach and helped many young cricketers. So we thought as a fitting tribute to the departed soul, we conducted this junior tournament,’’ said Vishal Sharma, the former Hyderabad Ranji off spinner.

Late Ashok Singh was the coach for legends like VVS Laxman and MSK Prasad. In the final, Ashwin CA piled up 228 for 9 in 50 overs. MSK team, in reply, could score only 136 in 35.4 overs.

Harshit Sudini of GNC Cricket Academy was declared the man of the tournament.

Ashwin CA 228/9 in 50 overs (SK Baji 64, Sunnuyhit 53, Manvit Kumar Reddy 40; B Sujhan 3/50, T Achut Hemanth 3/38)bt MSK I Academy 136 in 35.4 overs (Shravan 69, M Abhinav 30; SK Baji 4/60). Man of the match: SK Baji.

Best wicketkeeper of the tournament: Yash Satwalekar (MSK). Best bowler: Harsha (GNR CA, 18 wickets). Best Batsman: Kunal (Sports Zone CA, 356 runs). Best fielder: Pavan (Ashwin CA).