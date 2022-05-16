Indian Club listed in Group A

Published Date - 10:34 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: India’s T-Sports Club is named in Group A as the draws for the upcoming Asia Men’s Handball Club League Championship, scheduled to be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad from June 21 to July 1 was concluded on Sunday in the city.

Nine teams across the continent will be in race for the top honours. The Indian was in Group A along with -Noor (Saudi Arabia), Al-Arabi (Qatar) and Al-Qadsiya (Kuwait). Arisanapally Jaganmohan Rao, president of Handball Federation of India (HFI) said, “We are holding Asia Handball League in Hyderabad, so that we can increase the craze for this incredible sport in our country. The teams will reach Hyderabad a week before the championship begins. The practice games will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium situated in Yousufguda,” he added.

Asia Handball Federation (AHF) treasurer Badar Al Teyab, AHF EC Member Ahmed Al Shaabi reviewed the facilities at the Gachibowli Stadium and also the hotel reserved for the event. Indian Olympic Association treasurer Anandeeshwar Pandey, SATS Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, National Handball coach Ravi, Gachibowli Stadium administrator Nandakishor Gokul and others present at the event.

Group A: T-Sports Club (India), Al-Noor (Saudi Arabia), Al-Arabi (Qatar), Al-Qadsiya (Kuwait)

Group B: Al-Kuwait (Kuwait), Al-Safa (Saudi Arabia), Mes-Kerman (Iran), Al-Najma (Bahrain), Al-Wakra (Qatar).