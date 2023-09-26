| Asian Games Ayan Mayank Lose As India Campaign Ends In Street Fighter V Champion Edition In Esports

Hangzhou: The Indian campaign in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition event of the Asian Games Esports competitions came to an end in the pre-quarterfinals with both Ayan Biswas and Mayank Prajapati making their exits in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Ayan Biswas reached the Top 16 stage before suffering a tough defeat against Yeh Man Ho of Hong Kong. Mayank Prajapati lost to Al-Mannai Abdulla of Qatar in a Round of 16 encounter on the opening day.

Both Mayank (MiKeYROG) and Ayan (AYAN01) started the tournament in the Round of 32.

Ayan clinched a sensational victory by 2-0 against Nguyen Khanh Hung Chau of Vietnam to start his campaign on a winning note. He, however, went down to a hard-fought 1-2 defeat against Alrayfal Abdulrahman Salem A of Saudi Arabia in the Winners Bracket Round 1.

The Indian player then beat Vietnam’s Nguyen again by 2-0 in the Losers Bracket Round 2. However, he fell short against Yeh Man Ho of Hong Kong in the Losers Bracket Round 3 and bowed out of the tournament.

Mayank began his tournament against Rajikhan Talal Fuad T of Saudi Arabia and fought valiantly in a fiercely contested 1-2 defeat. He then endured another loss against Al-Mannai Abdulla of Qatar by 0-2 and exited the tournament.

Meanwhile, India’s star-studded League of Legends team, which has been seeded directly to the quarter-finals will begin its campaign on Wednesday.

As a result of dominating the recently held Central and South Asia seeding event and clinching top seed, the team has gained direct entry into the Top-8 of the tournament and will face Vietnam in its first match.

Indian League of Legends team comprises Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik.