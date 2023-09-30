Asian Games: Indian women enter 3×3 basketball quarterfinals, men knocked out

The women's team thrashed Malaysia 16-6 in its pre-quarter final match with Vaishnavi Yadav emerging as the star performer

By PTI Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hangzhou: The Indian women’s 3×3 basketball team entered the quarterfinals but the men’s campaign ended in the pre-quarterfinals stage of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The women’s team thrashed Malaysia 16-6 in its pre-quarter final match with Vaishnavi Yadav emerging as the star performer, scoring a maximum of nine points in the contest.

The women’s team had finished second in its group, having beaten Uzbekistan while facing a humiliating defeat against last edition’s gold medallist China.

The women’s team will lock horns with Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s event, the Indian side lost a close contest against Iran 17-19 and was knocked out of the tournament.

India’s Princepal Singh was the star performer, scoring a maximum of nine points in the match but failed to take his side to the finish line.

The men’s side ended the league stage in second place. They defeated Malaysia and Macao and lost to 2018 Games’ gold medallist China.

The Indian contingent is making its debut in the event.