Asian Games weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu finishes 4th in women’s 49 kg

Hangzhou: Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu could not get a podium finish in the women’s 49 kg as she finished fourth at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Chanu was not at her best in the match. She lifted the best of 83 kg in snatch while she failed to lift in her two next attempts of 86 kg. In clean and jerk, she lifted 108 in her first attempt but could not lift 117 kgs in her next two attempts. She lifted a combined weight of 191 kg.

North Korea’s Ri Song-gum got the gold medal. She lifted a best of 92 kg in the snatch category and saved her best for clean and jerk. In clean and jerk, she lifted a massive 124 kg, which is now a world record, Asian record and Asian Games record. Her combined lift of 216 kg is also a world record.

China’s Huihua Jiang got the silver medal. She picked 94 kg in the snatch category, followed by 119 kg in the clean and jerk category. Her combined lift came out to be 213 kg.

The bronze was secured by Thailand’s Thanyathon Sukcharoean. She picked up 90 kg in the snatch category, followed by 109 kg in clean and jerk. Her combined lift came to 199 kg. Chanu fell nine kg short of a podium position.

Bindyarani Devi will be in action in women’s 55 kg at 4:30 pm IST. The weightlifting events are being organised in Hangzhou from September 30 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 14 gold medals.