Asian Games: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem pulls out of men’s final

By ANI Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hangzhou: Pakistan’s ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday pulled out of the final of the men’s javelin throw event in the Asian Games due to an injury.

A press release from Pakistan’s Athletics team stated that Arshad, who took part in the first training session on September 27, complained to Dr. Asad Abbas that he had been grappling with persistent pain for several months after arriving in Hangzhou.

“On October 2, he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the Javelin Throw event at the Asian Games,” read the release from Pakistan’s Athletics team.

The chief medical officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up.Â Arshad underwent a thorough medical examination, including a non-invasive test i.e. MRI at a local hospital here in Hangzhou.

The MRI revealed a chronic injury that he has been carrying and after consulting the medical personnel, Arshad, careful not to hinder his training for the Paris Olympics 2024, decided not to participate in the men’s final in the Asian Games.

The men’s javelin final in the ongoing Hangzhou Games was to be the stage for Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games champion to resume their rivalry.

Last week, Neeraj acknowledged that while all the focus and media attention would be on his rivalry with Nadeem during the men’s javelin throw final, he will be focused on competing with himself and getting better at his technique and throw in the title event.

“Whenever Arshad has competed with me, I have won. But my focus is always on giving off my best and not on who I am playing against. In athletics, you compete with yourself and push yourself to do your best. I am aware that there is a lot of focus on my rivalry with Arshad at the Asian Games as there are no European athletes in fray. However, my fight is against myself. I have to better my technique and throw. Rest, we will see,” Neeraj told media persons in Hangzhou earlier.

The final of the men’s javelin throw event in the Asian Games will take place on Wednesday.