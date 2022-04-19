Asian Group chairman Narayan Das Narang passes away

Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 12:02 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Noted film producer and chairman of Asian Group, Narayan Das Narang, passed away on Tuesday.

He was undergoing treatment at Star Hospitals in the city. He was said to be suffering with age-related health issues for the last few months.

He worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. He produced movies like D 46, The Ghost, Lakshya, and Love Story. Das was also a prominent financier and exhibitor. The film fraternity has condoled the sudden demise of the producer.

