Asian Group chairman Narayan Das Narang passes away

Published: Updated On - 12:02 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Noted film producer and chairman of Asian Group, Narayan Das Narang, passed away on Tuesday.

He was undergoing treatment at Star Hospitals in the city. He was said to be suffering with age-related health issues for the last few months.

He worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. He produced movies like D 46, The Ghost, Lakshya, and Love Story. Das was also a prominent financier and exhibitor. The film fraternity has condoled the sudden demise of the producer.

https://twitter.com/vamsikaka/status/1516276547736403977?s=20&t=-xoiUUQyeXRBFafSV2HgPA

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Shri #NarayanDasNarang ji, a hugely respected personality of the #Telugu film industry… #NarayanDas ji was Chairman of #AsianGroup and an eminent producer, exhibitor and financier… Deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7NzXxdNRaS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

Asian group, Global Cinemas chairman, President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Producer, Distributor, Exhibitor, Financier

Shri #NarayanDasNarang is no more!!

May his soul rest in peace 🙏

Strength to the family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QkN26aaYm6 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2022

Renowned Producer, Distributor, Asian Group, Global Films chairman Narayandas Narang garu passes away. May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/ejsejUPE0p — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 19, 2022