Kajal Aggarwal teams up with Nagarjuna

By | Published: 1:43 pm

King Nagarjuna’s next is in Praveen Sattaru’s direction. Popular Producers Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar are producing this big action entertainer under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments Pvt Ltd banners.

The filmmakers announced that prominent actor Kajal Aggarwal will be pairing with Nagarjuna as the heroine for this stylish action entertainer with a special poster. They also planned shooting the film at Goa, Hyderabad, Ooty and London.

Kajal said, “It has always been an amazing time for me in Telugu cinema. And now, I will be acting alongside Nagarjuna garu.

This role in this movie is going to be one of the most special characters in my career as I have never ventured into such a role previously. I am super thrilled to work with Nagarjuna sir as I always had a huge crush on him since childhood, and it feels amazing to work with him on this project.”

With cinematography handled by Mukesh, the untitled movie is being directed by Praveen Sattaru.