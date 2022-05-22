Asian Spine Hospital organises Walkathon in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: To raise awareness about preventive spinal care, Asian Spine Hospital organised a Walkathon, “Walk for a Healthy Spine”, starting from KBR Park in Banjara Hills. The initiative was launched in association with Nirmaan Organization, an NGO, and Nano Health.

People of all ages participated in the walk where awareness was created about the importance of stretching and maintaining good posture throughout the day to prevent back pain and serious spine issues. Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, Dana Kishore stressed the need for creating awareness about spine care.

Doctors at the walk said that spine issues can be treated, and they can also be prevented. Also, while there are many ways to ease back pain, such as exercise, it is best to visit the doctor if the pain does not go away and more so when the pain is increasing in intensity.

Dr. Sukumar Sura, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Spine Hospital, said, “one of the best things you can do to prevent spine issues is to take necessary precautions such as maintaining healthy weight and proper posture.”

