Asifabad: 7 public representatives withdraw resignations from TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Seven public representatives including a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member, MPTC member, three Sarpanchs, a director of an agriculture marketing committee and primary agriculture cooperative society jointly, who tendered resignations to their primary memberships of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regretting that poll promises were not realized by Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa on Tuesday, withdrew their resignations in Bejjur mandal on Wednesday.

ZPTC member Pandram Pushpalatha, Kushnepalli MPTC member Athram Sayanna, Sarpanchs of Sushmir, Somini and Mogavelli villages Thorrem Shankar, Eladi Sharada, Alam Mangala and Kaghaznagar agriculture market committee Naitham Sattaiah, Bejjur PACS director Pendem Srihari said that they reviewed their decisions and decided to continue with the party. They declared that they would strive hard for the growth of the party

Earlier, Konappa held consultations with the representatives and assured to address major challenges and to take steps to create two high-level bridges on Bejjur-Somini road. He stated that he had worked hard to construct the bridges in different parts of the constituency. He added that he was committed to develop the constituency on many fronts, in particular, to improve road and bridge infrastructure of the region.