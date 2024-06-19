Asifabad Collector asks officials to strive hard to put Tiryani mandal on top

Collector Venkatesh Dothre convened a meeting to review 39 topics mentioned in the NITI Ayog in Tiryani mandal centre on Wednesday.

Published Date - 19 June 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dothre told officials to strive hard to put Tiryani mandal in the top position on many facets in Telangana. He convened a meeting to review 39 topics mentioned in the NITI Ayog in Tiryani mandal centre on Wednesday.

Stating that Tiryani was one of the eight mandals picked by the NITI Ayog, Venkatesh asked the officials to make efforts to keep the entity in front position in the state. He directed them to focus on education, health, agriculture and social development, financial inclusion, etc., as mentioned by the apex public policy think tank. He underlined the need to have coordination among officials.

Medical and Health Officer Dr Thukaram Bhat, District Educational Officer Ashok, DRDO Surender, District Tribal Welfare Officer Rama Devi, CDPO Sadiya Rukshana were among many who attended the meeting.