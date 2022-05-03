Asifabad: District authorities providing special coaching to govt job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Aspirants of police constable jobs undergo coaching at Lumbini Deeksha Bhumi in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Authorities of the district administration mechanism in association with local MLA Athram Sakku are striving hard to ensure that jobless candidates perform well in competitive examinations. They are providing special coaching to aspirants of the government jobs, with the State deciding to fill up 80,039 posts lying vacant with various departments. District Employment Officer A Ravi Krishna told ‘Telangana Today’ that a special coaching was being given to tribal and non-tribal aspirants of teacher jobs at a social welfare residential school in the town from May 1. He added that similar programmes would be started for aspirants of Groups-I and Group II posts soon.

The DEO further said that 200 tribal students and 200 non-tribal students were undergoing the coaching. He informed that of them, 200 candidates were girls, while 200 were boys, who were identified by conducting an examination. He added that a similar number of the aspirants were being given the special coaching helping them to appear for the examination for cracking police constable jobs at Lumbini Deeksha Bhumi from April 27.

The authorities of the district were planning to offer coaching to 100 candidates who aspire to become Group I and Group-II officers soon. They said that eminent tutors, drawn from Hyderabad, were hired to coach the aspirants. They stated that the district administration was spending around Rs 7 lakh for the initiative.

Ravi Krishna advised the jobless candidates to utilise the opportunity and crack a post. He requested them to approach authorities of the district to find details of the coaching and venues. He added that MLA Sakku, Collector Rahul Raj and Additional Collector Varun Reddy were laying a special focus on providing coaching to the candidates, helping them in getting government jobs.

Kukide Gangadhar, an aspirant of police constable job, expressed happiness over the provision of the coaching by the department in the district headquarters. He said that the aspirants were forced to migrate to Warangal, Karimnagar and Hyderabad cities to undergo coaching and shelling huge amounts. He added that he was able to attend classes while taking care of his parents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .