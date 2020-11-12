Asifabad: Forest department begins efforts to capture tiger

Adilabad district Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar said that they were going to use 10 enclosures to catch the big cat, besides installing CCTV cameras to track its movement in the forests of Digida and surrounding villages.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest department officials, who drew criticism for failing to prevent attacks by big cats on cattle, have begun making efforts to capture the tiger which allegedly killed a tribal youngster of Digida village in Dahegaon mandal on Wednesday. A team of officials visited the village and enquired into the incident on Thursday.

Adilabad district Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar said that they were going to use 10 enclosures to catch the big cat, besides installing CCTV cameras to track its movement in the forests of Digida and surrounding villages. He stated that steps were being taken to capture the carnivore at the earliest and shift it to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Vinod Kumar along with District Forest Officer Shantaram, Rebbena Forest Range Officer Purnima visited Digida village and met the kin of Vignesh, who was killed by a tiger. They found out about the incident by speaking to locals. He informed that the forest department granted compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the victim.

The IFS officer further said that either tiger titled K8 or A2 might have indulged in the killing of the youngster. He informed that the wild of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district which shares boundaries with Maharashtra was inhabited by around eight big cats. He requested the rural folks not to enter deep forests which might result in disturbing the tiger and leading to attack humans.

Final rites of Vignesh held

Final rites of Vignesh were held on Thursday. A large number of villagers took part in the funeral procession and bid a teary adieu to the youngster. Parents, Dashraiah and Shankarabai were devastated to lose their only son. They wept inconsolably following the death of the youngster. A pale of gloom descended over the tiny village.

