Asifabad girl bags opportunity to pursue PG at Azim Premji University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Padala Sravanti, a native of remote Kushnepalli village in Bejjur mandal and a student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for Women (TSWRDC) – Ibrahimpatnam in Hyderabad, has provisionally been shortlisted to pursue post-graduation at the prestigious Azim Premji University of Bengaluru to pursue post-graduation. She received an offer from the varsity on Wednesday.

The youngest daughter of a rural medical practitioner and an ASHA worker, Sravanti bagged the opportunity by excelling in a national-level entrance examination and a personal interview conducted by the university as part of admissions into various courses offered by the institution recently. She was the only student to be selected by the university to study MA Education-Early Childhood Education programme from the TSWRDC-Ibrahimpatnam, according to authorities of the college.

Sravanti has been a meritorious student since childhood. She scored 9.64 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in her BA Economics, Political Science and Geography at the TSWRDC. She registered 856 marks in intermediate at TS Model School in Asifabad and 8.3 Grade in results of Class at a Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Bejjur. She was congratulated by the teachers and students of the college for bagging the opportunity to pursue post-graduation.

