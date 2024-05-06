Asifabad: Man dies after jumping off mobile phone tower

Koutala Sub-Inspector N Madhukar said that Bogarapu Bheem Rao from Gurudpet was found dead on the middle of the tower after trying to kill himself by plunging from it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 May 2024, 10:55 AM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 34-year old man died allegedly after he jumped off a mobile phone tower at Gurudupet village in Koutala mandal on Saturday night.

Koutala Sub-Inspector N Madhukar said that Bogarapu Bheem Rao from Gurudpet was found dead on the middle of the tower after trying to kill himself by plunging from it. He was allegedly depressed when his wife left him a month back. He allegedly had made similar attempts in the past under the influence of liquor.

Rao was reportedly addicted to liquor and was jobless. He reportedly used to pick up arguments with his wife Soujanya in inebriated condition. Vexed at his behavior, Soujanya went back to her parents’ home recently.