Asifabad: Police arrests minor for beating a dog to death

The boy was taken into custody after being booked under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 325 (Mischief by killing animal) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:12 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A minor boy from the town was arrested for allegedly beating a dog to death on Thursday.

Asifabad Inspector G Satish said that the boy was taken into custody after being booked under Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 325 (Mischief by killing animal) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

A case was registered against the minor based on a complaint received from A Gowtham of Animal Stray Foundation of India, a Karimnagar based NGO. Investigations were taken up.

Gowtham said that he lodged a complaint with police after receiving information about the incident from a local activist. He stated that the minor reportedly resorted to the act for killing his chicken.

Meanwhile, animal activist Menaka Gandhi and film actress Renu Desai called up the police and requested them to take action against the minor.