Inability to repay loan drives woman to end life in Asifabad

Pallapu Laxmi died by hanging as she was depressed over her inability to repay loan availed for performing her daughter’s wedding in 2020.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 05:10 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 41-year-old woman died by allegedly suicide as she was depressed over her inability to repay a loan at Jainoor mandal centre on Sunday night.

Jainoor Sub-Inspector D Sagar said that Pallapu Laxmi died by hanging as she was depressed over her inability to repay loan availed for performing her daughter’s wedding in 2020.

Her family members noticed the body and informed police. It was yet to be ascertained as to how much loan she took and source of the loan.

Laxmi is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Based on a complaint received from her son, a case was registered. Investigations are on.