Assam: 3 killed, 4 injured in truck-car collision in Udalguri

According to police, the incident took place on National Highway 15 near Orang, Bhergaon in the Saikia Chuburi area where a car collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

By ANI Published Date - 03:06 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Representational Image.

Udalguri: At least three people were killed and four others were injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Assam‘s Udalguri district on Sunday morning.

A police officer from Udalguri district said that three people died in the accident.

“The car was coming from Tinsukia towards Dimakuchi. Three people died and four others were injured in the accident,” the police officer said.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

More details are awaited.