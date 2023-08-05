Assam police apprehend member of Bangladeshi terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team

By ANI Published Date - 10:58 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Representational Image

Guwahati: Assam police on Saturday apprehended a member of the Bangladeshi terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Dhubri district, informed the officials.

The apprehended ABT member has been identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, son of Akbar Ali, from Takimari near the Bangladesh border.

An investigation into the matter is underway and the police are interrogating the accused, the officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the ABT module member was apprehended early this morning from a remote area called Nayeralga under Bilasipara Police Station by a team led by Dhubri police.

Earlier in October last year, Assam police arrested 4 persons linked with the Bangladeshi terrorist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent from Assam’s Nalbari and Tamulpur districts.

Pabindra Kumar Nath, Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district told ANI that Nalbari district police arrested two persons and Tamulpur district police arrested two other persons linked with AQIS, who were identified as Sadeq Ali and Jakibul Ali.