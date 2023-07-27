Assam Police seize drugs worth Rs 35 cr, arrest two

By IANS Published Date - 11:10 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Representational Image (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on narcotics, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 35 crore in Cachar district and arrested two persons in connection, officials said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, the police launched a secret operation on National Highway 37 in the Banskandi area, some 13 km away from Silchar town.

The police then intercepted a vehicle which was carrying 1,70,000 yaba tablets hidden in secret chambers.

The two arrested persons were identified as Kipjen and Laldomsa Hamar. According to the police, the highway connects Assam with Manipur and the contraband substances were coming from the latter state.

Cachar district SP Numal Mahatta told IANS: “We have carried out the operation on Wednesday evening and successfully recovered a huge quantity of drugs. Two persons were arrested and they are being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.”

On Monday night, Cachar police seized narcoticss worth Rs 45 crore and arrested three persons on charges of drug peddling.