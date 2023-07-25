Assam: Drugs worth Rs 45 cr seized, peddler shot while trying to flee

Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 45 crore in the Cachar district and arrested three peddlers, out of which one was shot while trying to flee from custody.

By IANS Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Guwahati: Assam Police have seized drugs worth Rs 45 crore in the Cachar district and arrested three peddlers, out of which one was shot while trying to flee from custody, a top official said.

Speaking to IANS, Cachar district SP Numal Mahatta said, “A team of Special Task Force (STF) conducted an operation on Monday night near Silchar. During the checking of a vehicle, 90 plastic sachets containing a white powdery substance suspected to be heroin weighing about 2.5 kg, were recovered from the vehicle.”

“The contraband substances were kept in the bonnet of the car. Along with this, at least 1 lakh yaba tablets were also seized from the vehicle.”

The three arrested persons were identified as Manwar Hussain Barbhuiya, Sadar Uddin, and Ansar Alam, all residents of the district’s Kalain area.

According to the police, Barbhuiya agreed to lead the police team to the destined location where the contraband was supposed to be delivered.

On the way, he requested to attend to the call of nature.

“Thereafter, he tried to flee taking advantage of the darkness following which two rounds were fired to stop him, one of which hit him causing injury on the left leg. He was then immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and he has been undergoing treatment,” the police said in a statement.