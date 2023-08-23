Assam: Rhino horn, elephant tusks seized, five arrested

The STF team carried out the operation early this morning.

Guwahati: At least five persons were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police after a huge number of rhino horns and other wildlife animal parts were discovered from their possession during a late-night raid in Kaliabor town in Nagaon district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official, the STF launched a raid in the Jakhalabandha area of Kaliabor town based on intelligence reports, and as a consequence, elephant tusks, rhino horn and claws, deer horns and skulls, and pangolin body parts were found.

Five people were held in the meantime by the task force in connection with the recovery of wildlife animal parts. Ghaffar Qureshi, Wakil Qureshi,

Saiful Islam, Ujjal Bora, and A Sarma have been identified as the arrested persons.

The police have been questioning the five persons to unearth further details about the nexus.