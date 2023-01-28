Anvayins’ initiative ‘Run for Rhinos’ warms people to their efforts to save one-horned rhino

This year they have come up with the ‘Kaziranga Ultra Run’ to sensitise people towards the decreasing population of the one-horned rhino.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:49 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

This year they have come up with the ‘Kaziranga Ultra Run’ to sensitise people towards the decreasing population of the one-horned rhino.

Hyderabad: Anvayins is a knowledge-based travel and hospitality agency based in Mumbai. They have taken the initiative to educate and promote the culture of the North-East among the masses.

This year they have come up with the ‘Kaziranga Ultra Run’ to sensitise people towards the decreasing population of the one-horned rhino. Joint efforts have been put in by the government and various NGOs to conserve the species in India since 2008, which led to it being down-listed from the IUCN’s Red List.

Considering these major developments, millions of people from all over the country have come forward in support of this noble cause and appreciated the Anvayins for the same. The run was flagged off early Saturday morning from the Kaziranga National Park and a sum of Rs 3 lakh has been contributed to the Kaziranga Foundation to support them in their conservation practices.

Several people came out in support of the initiative on social media and praised the organisation for their efforts to conserve the nature and culture of the North-East.

— Simar Kaur