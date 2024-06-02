| Assam To Get Its First Iim Near Guwahati Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam to get its first IIM near Guwahati, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

By ANI Published Date - 2 June 2024, 02:56 PM

Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi-led central government has approved the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati.

Sharing the news CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X “Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM.” IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati, the Assam CM added. “Over the last 18 months, we presented a strong case to the Hon’ble Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji and the Education Ministry. Assam offered premier land and logistical support for this endeavour. Now IIM Ahmedabad will mentor the upcoming IIM in Guwahati,” Sarma said in another post on X.

“This will be game changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations. I envisage these premiere institutes to collaborate among themselves and industry to unleash the power of multidisciplinary education,” Sarma said in another post on X.

The Site Selection Committee, under the Chairpersonship of Professor VK Paul, Professor, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi has finalized the plot situated in the Marabhita area in Kamrup district near Guwahati for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Director of IIM Ahmedabad, Ministry of Education said.

The IIM Ahmedabad is requested to take further initiatives for preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishment of IIM at Kamrup in consultations with the Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Government of Assam and submit the DPR to this Ministry for further necessary action on the proposal, a letter by the ministry of education stated.