Assam’s braveheart among 4 martyred soldiers in J&K

Guwahati: A young armyman from western Assams Dhubri district was among the four Indian Army personnel martyred in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Army and official sources said on Saturday that Hardhan Chandra Roy from Mhedhipara in the Sapotgram area of Dhubri district made the supreme sacrifice for the country when Pakistan used mortars and other weapons during the unprovoked ceasefire violation in the two-hour long shelling on Friday.

Around seven Pakistan Army soldiers too were killed and a dozen were injured after Indian Army retaliated, as per army sources. The Indian Army also destroyed various enemy positions, terror launch pads and fuel dumps.

Havildar Ray had joined the army in 2001. He left behind his parents, wife and a son.

A pall of gloom descended on the entire Dhubri district as soon as the news of Roy’s death came in.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a tweet: “My deepest condolences on the demise of the Army personnel Hardhan Chandra Roy of Assam in a dastardly attack by Pakistan yesterday (Friday) in J&K. I salute the valour of the brave soul. His martyrdom will not go in vain.”

