Assembly polls as per schedule: KTR

The target for BRS cadre was to ensure that CM KCR scored a hat-trick victory by winning 100 seats in the elections to create history, said KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS Working president KT Rama Rao said the Assembly elections would be held as per schedule in November or December.

The target for the BRS cadre was to ensure that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao scored a hat-trick victory by winning 100 seats in the elections to create history, he said.

In South India, no Chief Minister has won elections three consecutive times. KCR has a habit of writing history, he said, adding that a film writer aptly said generally leaders script history, but KCR, in addition to creating history, also created a new State.

The BRS working president also directed party leaders to conduct Athmeeya Sammelanams in a grand manner and desist from organising meetings perfunctorily. He directed them to complete all Athmeeya Sammelanams before April 20 and hoist the party’s flags in all villages on April 25 ahead of the BRS Foundation Day celebrations on April 27. On the foundation day, there would be a state-level party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, he said.