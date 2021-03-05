ATA Women Achievers’ award for Hyderabadi law student

Sriharshitha’s journey working for the environment started three years ago when she was in her second year of college and started interning at Council for Green Revolution (CGR)

Hyderabad: Sriharshitha Chada, a fourth-year law student from the city working in the area of environment, has been selected for Women Achievers’ Award by the American Telugu Association (ATA) in the context of International Women’s Day.

Sriharshitha’s journey working for the environment started three years ago when she was in her second year of college and started interning at Council for Green Revolution (CGR). “As a part of the internship, we went to Gangadevipalli and other model villages and it was there I learnt about sustainable village development plans. That motivated me to work towards the environment,” she says.

“I later did a report on localising of Sustainable Development Goals and it was used by CGR in their awareness programs in rural areas,” she says.

Later, being a part of the Legal Aid Centre (LAC) in her college, she and her fellow students conducted several awareness sessions and demos in the villages around her college. These sessions included waste management and waste segregation, menstrual hygiene and organic farming, in addition to conducting sessions on legal awareness and more.

“It was the time when the government gave out trash bins to everyone, for segregation of waste. I was the president of LAC and apart from legal awareness sessions, we started conducting sessions on waste segregation and menstrual hygiene focussing on proper disposal of menstrual products,” explains Sriharshitha. “We also roped in subject matter experts to increase our credibility and successfully managed to create awareness on those agendas, in the villages around our college,” she adds.

Over the last three years, she has consistently been a part of CGR, LAC and KPR Foundation, another environmental NGO, working with environmental research and outreach, in addition to serving as the president of the LAC for three consecutive years.

She was nominated for the ATA Women Achievers award by a committee member earlier this year and she has been selected for it now.

