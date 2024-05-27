Hyderabad-based NGO hosts event facilitating ‘Period Friendly World’

Over 250 participants including beneficiaries, policymakers, representatives from the development sector, and youngsters were present at the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:48 PM

Over 250 participants including beneficiaries, policymakers, representatives from the development sector, and youngsters were present at the event.

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Youngistaan Foundation on Sunday evening hosted its fourth edition of Break The Silence event to raise awareness on creating a period-positive environment for menstruators, observing the menstrual hygiene month.

With Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Naari Women Wellness Initiative as community partners, the panel discussions and theme-based art performances were held at Navika Cafe & Studio, Jubilee Hills. Over 250 participants including beneficiaries, policymakers, representatives from the development sector, and youngsters were present at the event.

The panel on ‘A Comprehensive Approach to Menstrual Equality’ saw constructive discourse by Dr, Vani Joseph, Head, Centre of Gender Studies and Development; Ravi Naidu, Child Survival Consultant for UNICEF; Dr. Nandini, Gynecologist from Fernandez Hospital; and Arun Daniel Yellamaty, Founder & Director, Youngistaan Foundation.

“Since 2017, through our Gender and Health program at Youngistaan Foundation, we have been striving to foster conversations about safe menstruation, the right products, nutrition, hygiene, and menstruation waste management. We observed a significant need in the communities we aimed to engage with, including children, women, and other spaces where such discussions are crucial,” said Arun, adding that the primary goal in hosting these open dialogues is to sensitize and inspire innovation and education to address menstruation needs.

Another panel discussion on ‘Role of Innovation in promoting Menstrual Hygiene at Grassroots’ with Padverse Founder Manish Sagar, in REPLACE State Coordinator Shyam Rathod, and Naari Founder Anju Arora shed light on local initiatives. Slam Poets, Rappers, and Standup Comedians also put up thoughtful performances.