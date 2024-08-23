Atal Pension Yojana outreach programme held in Hyderabad

The Pension Fund Regulatory Authority (PFRDA) through State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Telangana, conducted an Outreach Programme for Banks, LDMs of Telangana, on Friday at State Bank Institute of Learning and Development, West Marredpally on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 11:41 PM

SBI-PFRDA's APY Outreach Programme, held at SBILD, Secunderabad

Mamta Shankar, Whole Time Member (Economics), PFRDA, explained that Government of India, as a measure to create universal social security system for Indians, especially the under privileged and unorganised sector workers, introduced Atal Pension Yojana scheme and all Indian citizens aged between 18 years to 40 years are eligible to join the scheme.

Under the scheme, an assured pension of Rs.1000 to Rs.5000 will be provided to the subscribers on attaining the age of 60 years. She said that so far in Telangana State about 19.37 lakh citizens have subscribed to APY whereas 662 lakh citizens across India have subscribed to Atal Pension Yojana as on June 30, 2024.

Priyabrata Mishra, DGM, SBI representing SLBC said that Atal Pension Yojana scheme aimed at providing social security to the citizens in the old age needs to be promoted in a big way. He said that during the financial year upto August 15, 2024, Banks in the State have enrolled 1,21,259 subscriptions.

Ruby Vinayak Bhaosagar, AGM, PFRDA, P Harish, AGM, NABARD, Rakesh Roshan Verma, DGM, Canara Bank, B Srinivas, AGM, union Bank of India, officers from the member banks of SLBC, Telangana, Lead District Managers, Business Correspondents were present.