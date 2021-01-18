ATF lauds Rachakonda Police’s efforts during lockdown

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Australian Telangana Forum (ATF) general secretary and Indian Affairs in-charge Prashanth Kumar met Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat here on Monday and appreciated the efforts of the police personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prashanth said he came to know about the work of the Rachakonda Police through social media and was touched by the care and warmth shown by the police personnel towards people at the time of crisis. Bhagwat said the gesture of the Australian Telangana Forum to recognise and honour Rachakonda Police brings in more motivation. He appreciated Prashanth and ATF for their support and service during the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia as well as Telangana.

ATF is a non-profit organisation established in 2006 to celebrate Telangana culture, promote harmony, facilitate opportunities for local talent and showcase the diversity and the spirit of Telangana culture and tradition in Sydney, Australia.

