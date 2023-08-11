Ather unveils new electric 2-wheeler with 115 km range

Ather introduces 450X in 3kWh and 4kWh, offering range options of 115 km and 145 km alongside 450S.

By IANS Published Date - 02:35 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

New Delhi: Homegrown electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Friday launched a new EV (electric vehicle) two-wheeler – 450S, with a range of 115 km at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999.

The company also announced the refreshed 450X, which will be packed with new safety and performance features. The 450S will sport India’s first DeepView Display, comes with a battery capacity of 2.9 kWh, an IDC range of 115km, a 0-40 acceleration of 3.9 sec, and a top speed of 90 km/h, according to the company.

“Our latest entry-level variant – the 450S breaks new ground in the 125cc performance scooter segment by offering a first-of-its-kind DeepView Display dashboard and a host of never seen before innovative features. The 450S significantly raises the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance,” Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said in a statement.

Along with the 450S, the company is also introducing the 450X in 3kWh and 4kWh capacity providing more options to customers, plus it comes with the option to choose between 115 km and 145 km range variants.

Moreover, the company said that the 7-inch DeepView Display with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, industry-first auto-brightness, and 18-segment characters will provide superior readability any time of the day.

The on-board navigation on the DeepView Display comes with 18+ directional possibilities, meaning users can comfortably navigate even in a complicated 8-way roundabout. Both the 450S and 450X come with new switchgear with an improved tactile feel and two new switch additions, one-click reverse, and a joystick.

Further, to improve the battery range, the 450S comes with a coasting regen feature that slows the vehicle down while at a steady coast (no acceleration and no manual braking) and recycles the energy back into the battery.

Deliveries of the EV scooters will start in a phased manner, starting with 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery by the third week of August, the 450S by the last week of August and 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery in October, the company stated.