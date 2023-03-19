Athletics: Nandini, Srinivas hog limelight at 100M Sprint Championships

Agasara Nandini and N Shanmuga Srinivas bagged top honours in the 100M women’s and men’s categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Winners and runners-up of the women 100M event receiving their medals

Hyderabad: Agasara Nandini and N Shanmuga Srinivas bagged top honours in the 100M women’s and men’s categories respectively at the 100M Sprint Championships held at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli on Sunday.

Nandini clocked 11.8 sec to clinch the gold while K Rajitha and C Prathyusha finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile in the men’s 100M race, Srinivas took home the gold with the timing of 10.6sec. Ch Naveen Kumar and Sk Shahrukh claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

Results: 100M: Men: 1 N Shanmuga Srinivas (10.6), 2 Ch Naveen Kumar, 3 Sk Shahrukh; Women: 1 A Nandini (11.8), 2 K Rajitha, 3 C Prathyusha; U-18: Boys: 1 V Himateja (10.8), 2 S Harshavardhan, 3 Sk Lal Pasha; Girls: 1 N Chetna (14.2), 2 Palakguberia, 3 S Akshya; U-16: Boys: 1 P Mohan (11.2), 3 K Yashwath Reddy, 3 M Ganesh; Girls: 1 B Vaishali (12.9), 2 Khushi Kumari, 3 Sejal Mishra; U-14: Boys: 1 L Ramu (11.9), 2 B Lokesh, 3 Ajay Kumar; Girls: 1 A Manusri (13.0), 2 Ch Prasamsha, 3 K Pranitha; 80M: U-12: Boys: 1 Adithya (10.4), 2 Indrabahan, 3 P Jithender; Girls: 1 P Nikshita (11.7), 2 Sameera Begum, 3 B Divya; U-10: Boys: 1 Ashok (11.8), 2 J Sai Sathvik, 3 Abhinav; Girls: 1 Vaishnavi S (11.7), 2 Kiara Kamath, 3 G Alekhya; 60M: U-8: Boys: 1 Mokshith (9.60), 2 Sai Ruthvik, 3 Maheedhar; Girls: 1 P Parvathi (9.9), 2 Narain, 3 Parvahti.